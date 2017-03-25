Deputies investigating rollover crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover crash.

It happened in the 1600 block of Mills Road just before 3:00 a.m. Saturday.

According to a press release, the driver lost control heading into a curve, hit a guardrail and flipped over it. Two female occupants were thrown from the car.

One woman was taken by Careflight to Miami Valley Hosptial for serious injuries. The other woman was taken to Reid Hospital in Indiana.

Deputies believe alcohol and speed played a part in the crash.