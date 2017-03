KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Firefighters were called out to the 52 hundred block of Forrer Blvd. Saturday night.

A fire broke out at the Huntley Ridge Apartments around 7 p.m.

Officials say fire and smoke was shooting out of the side of the building.

Dispatchers tell 2 NEWS four families were displaced. Red Cross has been called out to help those residents.

No injuries were reported.

A cause is under investigation.