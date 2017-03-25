Fuyao responds to worker concerns

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Representatives from Fuyao Glass America responded to concerns from factory workers.

Several workers expressed worries about ongoing safety issues at the plant during last night’s Moraine City Council meeting.

When we sat down with Fuyao they told us that they had received 28 citations since opening in 20-15. Management says that after working with OSHA officials, they were able to reduce the number of citations to 10, with fines up to $100,000.

The factory safety manager told us that one of the biggest safety hurdles is making equipment brought over from China, safe and up to American standards. Because of that, the plant was forced to make adjustments as production continued, resulting in OSHA citations.

Safety isn’t the only concern coming out of the factory.

Workers tell 2 NEWS they are having a hard time communicating with Chinese workers. Management acknowledged the communication problem and says it’s a work in progress.

“It’s important that our supervisors understand our motivations here because it some cases they are different then the motivations for employees in their Chinese plants. Ultimately the goal is that all of the functions are managed and supervised by Americans,” said Fuyao Safety Manager, John Crane.

Crane also says they know there’s a lot of workers that want to unionize, but he said they (Fuyao) prefer their workers come to them with their concerns first.

