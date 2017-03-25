Mild and breezy today with a few showers possible.

By Published:

 

Another mild day across the Miami Valley. Expect more clouds than sun today with a spotty shower possible. An area of low pressure moves into the area later tonight and Sunday bringing in a better chance of showers and storms.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with a slight chance of showers. High 73

TONIGHT: Mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 56

SUNDAY: Showers and a few thunderstorms. Breezy. High near 65

Unsettled weather will continue into the beginning of the new week. High temperatures are expected around 65-70 Monday and Tuesday with a chance of showers and a few storms both days.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s