Mild and breezy today with a few showers possible.

Another mild day across the Miami Valley. Expect more clouds than sun today with a spotty shower possible. An area of low pressure moves into the area later tonight and Sunday bringing in a better chance of showers and storms.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with a slight chance of showers. High 73

TONIGHT: Mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 56

SUNDAY: Showers and a few thunderstorms. Breezy. High near 65

Unsettled weather will continue into the beginning of the new week. High temperatures are expected around 65-70 Monday and Tuesday with a chance of showers and a few storms both days.