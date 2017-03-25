Archie Miller leaving Dayton for Indiana

DAYTON, Ohio – Archie Miller will be the new head coach at Indiana. Miller has reportedly agreed to a 7-year contract with the Hoosiers. Coach Miller just recently concluded his sixth season at the University of Dayton. The Flyers were the regular season Atlantic Ten Champions but lost to Wichita State in the first round of the NCAA tourney. Miller met with the UD players shortly after Noon on Saturday. Below is the statement from the University of Dayton:

University of Dayton Vice President and Director of Athletics Neil Sullivan confirmed that Archie Miller, head coach of the Flyer men’s basketball team, has resigned after six years at the helm to accept the same position at Indiana University.

“I want to extend our deepest gratitude and sincere thanks to Archie for an incredible run,” said Sullivan. “He is a first-class person and coach and has made incredible contributions to our men’s basketball program, the University and the community. He has made a lasting impact on the student-athletes he has served.”

University of Dayton President Eric F. Spina said, “Although the University is saddened by Archie’s departure, we are grateful for his tenacity and the support he provided our student-athletes on and off the court.

“We appreciate Archie’s contributions in strengthening our program and returning it to national visibility, and we wish Archie and Morgan well. This is a great basketball program in a great basketball town and we will hire a great coach to build on that tradition.”

A national search for the position begins immediately.

“We did everything we could to keep Archie at UD, but now our sole focus turns to continuing to build the quality of our nationally competitive program,” said Sullivan. “We will continue to aggressively pursue what the campus and Dayton communities expect from our program – graduating student-athletes, winning conference championships, advancing in the NCAA Tournament and representing this University with integrity and in a first-class manner.”

A press conference will be held Monday afternoon at Indiana University to introduce Miller. The time is yet to be announced.