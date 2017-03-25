UD campus bittersweet on Coach Archie Miller’s departure

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s no surprise the talk on the University of Dayton campus Saturday was all about Archie Miller.

The reaction was mixed across campus, but overall everyone seems to be happy for Coach Miller.

“I mean it’s disappointing of course, but I’m still thankful for everything he’s done these past four years,” said UD Senior Mitch Breidinger.

Miller led the team to win 139 games and once took the Flyers all the way to Elite 8.

“I saw the tweet and I was heartbroken. Never again will be as good as we were with Archie,” said Jack Talaga.

With the departure of five seniors and the man running the show gone, some students are optimistic.

“We don’t have anymore seniors. They are all gone. We have new people coming in and we don’t have anything to prove. They don’t have anything to show,” said Even Black.

Fans hope a new coach will be able to build on the foundation of success that Miller’s leaving behind.

The next coach will not only inherit a team, but a community.

“The first year or the second year I’ll understand, like he’s going to be a new coach but in the third or fourth year determines how good he is. So, we’ll see,” said Luke Sabbath.

“My expectation is to win a national championship. If we don’t, I’m going to be heartbroken every single year. I’m expecting a good coach to come in and I trust UD. They brought in Archie. We are going to bring in a new guy and we’ll win a championship,” said Talaga.

No announcements have been as to who will be taking over Miller’s spot, that decision could take weeks.