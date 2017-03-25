Vegas Strip shut down with gunman on bus

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A gunman barricaded himself inside a bus Saturday along the Las Vegas Strip, prompting a partial closure of the busy boulevard, police said.

The standoff began after a shooting was reported on Las Vegas Boulevard in the heart of the Strip near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino.

One person is dead and one person has been wounded.

Police say they do not believe there are any other suspects. No further information was available on the shooting.

Las Vegas Boulevard is closed between Flamingo Road and Harmon Avenue.