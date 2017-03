DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting Sunday night.

Crews were called to the 3000 block of North Dixie Drive just before 10:30 p.m.

Police say a man wearing a black jacket and cap entered the delivery room of the Play and Win. That’s when they say he shot a woman in the arm.

They say another person was shot in the foot. Police say the injuries appear to be non life-threatening.

