Suspects in Cincinnati club shooting remain at large

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – The suspect or suspects in the Cincinnati nightclub shooting that killed one and injured 15 remain on the run.

Early Sunday morning the shooting broke out inside the Cameo nightclub causing panic inside the club full of hundreds of people.

Mayor John Cranley woke up to chaos in the Queen City.

“People were just going to have a good time and ended up getting shot. That is totally unacceptable,” he said.

The police department feels the same.

Now they’re investigating who pulled the trigger and how many people were involved. Police Chief Eliot Isaac believes there are multiple suspects after a fight broke out in the club.

“As a result, there were 16 people that sustained gunshot injuries. One of which is deceased,” said Chief Isaac

27-year-old O’Bryan Spikes was identified as man who lost his life.

Two of the other 15 victims are in critical condition. Some have been released with minor injuries.

As for the club’s security, police say it’s up to the club to keep everyone safe.

“It is my understanding that they do wand individuals and pat them down. However, what we know at this point, several firearms were able to be brought inside the bar,” said Chief Isaac.

Some police were already on scene because the club pays off-duty police to provide security outside of the venue.

During a Sunday morning news conference the police chief and mayor were asked about safety at the club and the area.

“It’s to early to answer that question directly as it relates to this establishment but it obviously begs the question and needs future inquiry,” said Mayor Cranley.

This is the third shooting at this nightclub since 2015.There was one in September and one on New Years.

Anyone with information on this latest shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers.