WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman dies in a fiery crash in Warren County.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 75 in Franklin Township.

Troopers say 35 year old April Williamson was traveling west on I-75 when she lost control. Her car hit a median and burst into flames.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. No other cars were involved in the crash.

The cause is under investigation.