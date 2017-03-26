Police: At least 15 shot, 1 fatally, at Cincinnati nightclub

CINCINNATI (WLWT) At least 15 people were shot — one fatally — at a Cincinnati nightclub early Sunday

The shooting was reported just after 1 a.m. at Cameo Night Club on Kellogg Avenue in Linwood.

At least one person is still at large, Cincinnati police said.

Officials said that one person was killed, and at least 14 others were injured. Some of the victims were taken to area hospitals via ambulance, and others arrived via their own conveyance, police said.

Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate said that several of the victims have life-threatening injuries.

“We are in the middle of a very horrific situation that occurred at the nightclub with multiple victims,” Neudigate said. “It’s going to be a long night for our homicide units to investigate.”

Neudigate said that police do not suspect that this was an act of terror.

Neudigate added that hundreds of people were inside of the nightclub at the time of the shooting, and called it a “chaotic crime scene.” Police initially said multiple shooters fired shots inside of the nightclub. However, Neudigate has said there is “only one reported shooter at this time.”

“Many of them fled, unfortunately. Many of the witnesses fled, but everyone that we can identify is being interviewed,” he said.

One witness told WLWT News 5 that he heard the club’s DJ call for security about 10 minutes before the shooting.

Surveillance cameras were inside the club at the time of the shooting, police said.

Of eight victims taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police said one person is in critical condition, three people are in serious condition and four people are in stable condition.

Two people were treated and released from Bethesda North Hospital, and two more are at Christ Hospital in stable condition.

The conditions of the other two victims are unknown.

Neudigate added that Sunday morning’s shooting was one of the largest shooting cases that he has worked in his 27-plus years with the department.

Cameo nightclub has had several issues in the past, authorities said. The club allows admission to anyone over the age of 18.

“We are aware of it. It has had some challenges in the past,” Neudigate said.

Police have not said whether anyone is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is helping Cincinnati police with this investigation.