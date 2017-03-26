Scattered showers and a few storms in the Miami Valley today.

An area of low pressure is moving into the western Great Lakes today. This low will spread showers and a few storms across the area today. Breezy and still mild with highs in the 60s today. We get a break from the rain overnight and much of Monday, but late on Monday more showers and a few storms redevelop with the next storm system.

TODAY: Showers and a few thunderstorms. Breezy. High near 65

TONIGHT: Showers end. Mostly cloudy a little cooler. Low 51

MONDAY: Lots of clouds. Chance of showers developing late afternoon and evening. High 68

Temperatures throughout the week will remain above average with highs mainly in the 60s. The driest day this week with the most sunshine will be Wednesday.