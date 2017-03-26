Tornado warning for parts of Clark, Greene counties

Strong storms are moving out of Darke, Miami, Champaign and Shelby counties until 6:45 PM.  But moving into Clark and Greene counties, where they will affect the area through 7 PM.  These storms may include heavy downpours, gusty winds and small hail.

TONIGHT:  Showers and storms end.  Mostly cloudy a little cooler.  Low 52

MONDAY:  Lots of clouds.  Chance of showers developing in the evening.  High 68

TUESDAY:  A few morning showers.  Mix of clouds and sun.  High 65.

Temperatures throughout the week will remain above average with highs mainly in the 60s.  The driest day this week with the most sunshine will be Wednesday.

