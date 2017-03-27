3 people hospitalized after Darke County crash

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Three people were hospitalized after a crash in Darke County.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a crash at the intersection of Red River West Grove Road and Delisle Fourman Road around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

When authorities arrived, they found a two-vehicle crash with multiple injuries.

Investigators say a 16-year-old was driving south on Red River West Grove Road, when he ran a stop sign at the intersection of Delisle Fourman Road.

His car was hit by another vehicle. Both vehicles ran off the road and and the car driven by the teen hit a house. The house was not damaged.

The teen was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

Two people from the other vehicle were taken to Wayne HealthCare for treatment. Another man in that vehicle was treated at the scene and released.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office, along with Arcanum Fire and Rescue, Laura Fire and CareFlight assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.