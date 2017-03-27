9-year-old calls 911 after women overdose in home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 9-year-old girl helped save the lives of two women, after she called 911 when they were unresponsive.

According to the police report, the girl called 911 when she could not wake up the two women, both in their 40s. Officers responded to the apartment on Shroyer Road Sunday afternoon.

The officers revived both women with overdose antidote Narcan. They were taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

A 2-year-old and baby were also in the home at the time. Both women face misdemeanor endangering children charges.

