94-year-old woman honored for 44 years working at McDonalds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A 94-year-old Indiana woman is celebrating 44 years of working at McDonald’s.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports friends and co-workers threw a party for Loraine Maurer, of Evansville, last week.

Maurer started working at McDonald’s in 1973 and has been a fixture behind the counter at several locations in the area ever since.

Maurer works the breakfast shift on Friday and Saturday mornings. Franchise owner Katie Kenworthy tells the newspaper that people “come from all over town to see her and make sure they get their coffee or oatmeal made the Loraine way.”

Maurer tells ABC News that she has thought about retirement, but “would miss it too much.”

