Applications accepted for Miami Township Trustees vacancy

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Township Board of Trustees is looking for applicants for its upcoming vacancy.

Trustee Robert Matthews submitted a letter of resignation last week. He begins a position with law firm Frost Brown Todd, LLC on Wednesday. His resignation from the Board of Trustees is effective Tuesday.

The Board of Trustees is accepting resumes to fill his position. The new trustee will fulfill the term that ends Dec. 31, 2017. Applicants must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years or older, a Miami Township resident and a registered voter for at least 10 days.

Applicants can send resumes and a letter of interest to:

Andrew Papanek, President

Miami Township, Montgomery County Ohio

2700 Lyons Road

Miamisburg, OH 45342

The deadline to apply is April 3 at 5 p.m. Contact the Miami Township Government Center for more information at 937-433-9969.