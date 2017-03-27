Auto plant bringing $60 million investment, jobs to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A Japanese auto parts manufacturer is making a major investment in Springfield.

The city on Monday announced a plan for Topre America to make a $60 million investment to build a 150,000 square foot facility.

The new facility will be built on the site of the old International Harvester plan on Loganda Avenue in Springfield.

Chamber of Greater Springfield President and CEO Mike McDorman says the new facility will create 85 jobs, with hopes that hundreds more will come in the future.

Monday’s announcement is a big change from Topre’s previous plan unveiled in December to build a 20,000 square foot facility with an investment of $9-10 million.

McDorman says construction on the new facility will begin immediately, with plans to have the facility operational in either July or August. Topre plans to be fully operational in either February of March of 2018.

Topre will use the facility to make parts for the Toyota Rav4. McDorman says the company, which originally made parts for Honda vehicles, could work with other auto manufacturers as well.

