Coroner on scene of car accident in Harrison Township, N. Dixie Drive closed

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol are on the scene of a car accident in Harrison Township.

The crash happened before 4:00 p.m. Monday in the 7000 block of North Dixie. Both the north and southbound lanes of N. Dixie Drive are closed.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is on the scene as well as the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. There is no word at this hour about the extent injuries or the number of cars involved, but investigators from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office can be seen near a wrecked car.

Witnesses at the scene tell 2 NEWS they saw police chasing a pickup truck when the pickup struck another vehicle. One car can be seen in the middle of the road on the median with a sheet covering it up.

One man told 2 NEWS the truck was stolen from his father Monday in Miami County. He said his mother saw the truck being stolen and called him on the phone. He said he and his dad are upset that someone died.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene working to learn more about this developing story.

