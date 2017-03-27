Chief: No video inside nightclub where 17 shot

Police work at a crime scene at the Cameo club after a reported fatal shooting, Sunday, March 26, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati police chief says it doesn’t appear there is any video footage of a deadly nightclub shooting that killed one man and injured 16 people.

Chief Elliot Isaac also said in a Monday morning briefing that the Cameo nightclub had metal detectors but it wasn’t something the club was required to have.

The chief says five people are still hospitalized, two in critical condition and three in serious condition.

One victim, 27-year-old O’Bryan Spikes, was killed in the Sunday morning shooting at the nightclub.

Keith Forman of the Cincinnati law department said liquor license renewals come up in April. Forman said he’s not aware of plans yet to look at Cameo’s license.

