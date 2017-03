CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has a new four-legged officer.

The sheriff’s office introduced their new K9 officer Gordon on Sunday.

Gordon is a 4-year-old German Shepherd.

“Gordon was donated to us 100 percent,” Clark County Sheriff Deborah Burchett said. “It’s not going to cost the community anything and it made it a very special day to us.”

Burchett says Gordon and his handler will begin work in about six weeks.