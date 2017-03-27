Court: 3 men charged in fatal shooting of college professor

CLEVELAND (AP) — Court records show three men have been charged with aggravated murder in the fatal shooting of a college professor struck by a stray bullet in Cleveland during a gunfire exchange between men in two cars.

Records show 61-year-old David Wilder, of Cleveland was shot while driving his car near the gunfire. Wilder was an adjunct arts professor at Cleveland State University and John Carroll University.

Court records show 18-year-old Kassius Williams, 25-year-old Terrell Gray and 26-year-old Charles Walker were charged in Wilder’s death.

No one has been charged in the death of 15-year-old Tywan Johnson, of Cleveland. Police say Johnson was in the other car targeted Saturday by the suspects in Wilder’s death.

The three men made brief court appearances Monday. Records don’t indicate whether they have attorneys.

