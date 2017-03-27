Court filing: Convicted former Christie allies lied at trial

By Published:
FILE - This photo combo taken Nov. 3, 2016, shows from left,New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's former deputy chief of staff Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's former top appointee at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey entering court in Newark, N.J. The two former aides were convicted Friday, Nov. 4, of creating an epic traffic jam at the George Washington Bridge for what prosecutors say was political revenge, capping a trial that cast doubt on Christie's claims he knew nothing about the scheme. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, file)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say two convicted former allies of Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie lied during their corruption trial.

Prosecutors allege in Monday’s court filing Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni provided “flagrantly false testimony” during the George Washington Bridge lane-closing trial last fall.

Kelly and Baroni are to be sentenced Wednesday. Prosecutors’ filing asks the judge for sentences of roughly three to four years for them.

Kelly was Christie’s former deputy chief of staff. Baroni was a top appointee to the authority that runs the bridge. They were convicted of using their positions to cause traffic jams near the bridge in 2013 in a plot against a Democratic mayor who didn’t endorse Christie.

Christie wasn’t charged.

Baroni and Kelly testified they thought the lane realignment was part of a legitimate traffic study.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s