Court filing: Convicted former Christie allies lied at trial

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say two convicted former allies of Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie lied during their corruption trial.

Prosecutors allege in Monday’s court filing Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni provided “flagrantly false testimony” during the George Washington Bridge lane-closing trial last fall.

Kelly and Baroni are to be sentenced Wednesday. Prosecutors’ filing asks the judge for sentences of roughly three to four years for them.

Kelly was Christie’s former deputy chief of staff. Baroni was a top appointee to the authority that runs the bridge. They were convicted of using their positions to cause traffic jams near the bridge in 2013 in a plot against a Democratic mayor who didn’t endorse Christie.

Christie wasn’t charged.

Baroni and Kelly testified they thought the lane realignment was part of a legitimate traffic study.

