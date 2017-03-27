Dayton teens start spring break by volunteering for URS

By Published: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Children and adults with disabilities and volunteers had a ball at the annual United Rehabilitation Services Bowl-A-Thon Monday.

The annual event was held at Poelking Marian Lanes in Huber Heights.

The group “Young Ladies Aspiring Greatness” was there helping out. The high school sophomores from Dayton, spent the first day of their spring break volunteering for the event, helping URS clients bowl, and handing out snacks.

They say they enjoy spending time and giving back to the community.

Do not forget, Wednesday is the annual Day of Giving at all Jersey Mike’s Subs. One-hundred percent of all sales that day will be donated to URS.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s