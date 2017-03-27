Dayton teens start spring break by volunteering for URS

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Children and adults with disabilities and volunteers had a ball at the annual United Rehabilitation Services Bowl-A-Thon Monday.

The annual event was held at Poelking Marian Lanes in Huber Heights.

The group “Young Ladies Aspiring Greatness” was there helping out. The high school sophomores from Dayton, spent the first day of their spring break volunteering for the event, helping URS clients bowl, and handing out snacks.

They say they enjoy spending time and giving back to the community.

Do not forget, Wednesday is the annual Day of Giving at all Jersey Mike’s Subs. One-hundred percent of all sales that day will be donated to URS.

