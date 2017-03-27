Fifth Third Field to host Futures Game this weekend

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – The Cincinnati Reds will be in town on Saturday at Fifth Third Field for the Futures Game, and tickets are still available.

This is the second year Dayton is hosting the event which will see players from the Cincinnati Reds face off against players who might someday become a part of the Cincinnati Reds.

All of the seats are sold out, but there are still a limited number of standing room only tickets, available for purchase.

Dayton Dragons Executive Vice President Eric Deutsch dubbed the Future’s game an especially exciting way to kick off the baseball season and said preparations are underway to get everything ready for the big day.

“The big league clubs – you have to definitely plan a little bit differently in terms of arrival, and the clubhouse, and the locker room, and the catering and such,” Deutsch said.

“We’ll definitely treat them very well because we would love to have them come back.

“But it’s great that you can see them up close and personal – so close here and intimate at Fifth Third Field.”

Officials today were still getting things ready for what’s expected to be another sold-out crowd.

New features at the stadium include a brand new party deck called the Dragon’s Lair.

Officials have also installed a larger netting in front of all the seats, to keep fans a little safer, this season.

The game officially begins at 1:35 p.m., but gates will open at 11:30 a.m. to give fans a chance to watch batting practice.

