Former bouncer talks security following Cincinnati club shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A former local bouncer believes security made a dire mistake following the mass shooting in Cincinnati over the weekend.

Darren Byrd spent several years as a bouncer in the Dayton area in the early 2000’s. He says times have changed and more people are quick to pull a trigger than before.

Byrd says somewhere security at the Cameo nightclub in Cincinnati dropped the ball, ultimately allowing the suspects inside with firearms.

“There was probably a breach of security somewhere. A back door being swung open, not guarded or a passive check at the door, not aggressive enough,” said Byrd, who now works in the community to reduce gun violence with the City of Dayton’s Human Relations Council.

The Cincinnati Police department is working to find the suspect or suspects in this case and figure out how weapons were able to get inside the club.

Omega Community Development Coordinator, Marlon Shackelford says the gun violence at the club is a part of a much larger issue.

“It’s scary that it’s close to Dayton, but one of the things I learned traveling nationally is that the problem is everywhere,” said Shackelford.

Two out of the 15 victims in the shooting are from Trotwood, making it extremely close to home.

2 NEWS reporter, Maytal Levi asked Shackelford, “On a scale of 1 to 10 (10 being the highest) where does Dayton rank in terms of security at night clubs?”.

He responded, “Mostly a 7. Yeah, it,s pretty good, but it’s just a 7. We need to be a 9.5.”

Both Byrd and Shackelford say there’s a lot of work to do and that’s why they go out to area clubs hoping to prevent gun violence.

“Stopping it before it starts. being active in everything you do. We have to train the bouncers, club owners we have to talk about creating a safety net.”

Shackelford says community leaders are talking to county and city leaders about ways to improve entertainment life in the Miami Valley. One idea is getting area club owners together once a month to brainstorm security ideas.