Jury: Cleveland Indians not responsible for fan hurt by ball

By Published:
Fans arrive for Game 1 of the Major League Baseball World Series at Progressive Field between the Cleveland Indians and the Chicago Cubs Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A jury says the Cleveland Indians aren’t responsible for injuries to a New York man hit by a foul ball and blinded in one eye at a baseball game in July 2012.

Cleveland.com reports the decision late last week in a Cleveland-area county court means Keith Rawlins, of Rochester, gets no money from his lawsuit against the team.

The attorney representing the Indians, Todd Hicks, says he’s pleased with the decision. The team had argued the case could have wide-ranging implications for ballparks and teams around the nation.

Cleveland.com says Rawlins’ lawyers couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

He claimed he turned away from the field because he was distracted by stadium personnel forcing him to relocate for a postgame fireworks show. The team has said Rawlins moved voluntarily.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s