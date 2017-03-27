New Lebanon man killed in motorcycle crash

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A New Lebanon man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Preble County on Saturday night.

The Ohio State Patrol says 22-year-old Blake Daniel died in the crash.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. on S.R. 726 near Orphans Road.

OSP says Daniel was riding a motorcycle north on 726 when he ran off the road and hit a culvert. Daniel was ejected from the motorcycle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. OSP says Daniel wasn’t wearing a helmet.

OSP says the crash is under investigation to determine if speed or alcohol were factors.