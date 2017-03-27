New Lebanon man killed in motorcycle crash

By Published:
Ohio State Highway Patrol
Ohio State Highway Patrol

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A New Lebanon man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Preble County on Saturday night.

The Ohio State Patrol says 22-year-old Blake Daniel died in the crash.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. on S.R. 726 near Orphans Road.

OSP says Daniel was riding a motorcycle north on 726 when he ran off the road and hit a culvert. Daniel was ejected from the motorcycle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. OSP says Daniel wasn’t wearing a helmet.

OSP says the crash is under investigation to determine if speed or alcohol were factors.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s