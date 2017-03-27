Ohio gas prices dip further below unchanged national average

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gas prices have dipped in Ohio since last week, sending the average back to where it stood a month ago.

The state average for regular gas was $2.13 per gallon in Monday’s survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That’s 7 cents cheaper than a week ago and a little higher than at this time last year, when the average was $1.94.

The national average has remained relatively steady for a few weeks and was about $2.29 on Monday, matching the average a week earlier. It was lower at this time last year at $2.04.

AAA has said gas prices are expected to rise this spring as refiners switch from winter-blend to summer-blend gasoline.

