Police: Man carrying sword while dressed as The Joker arrested

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP/WNCN) – Police in Virginia have arrested a man who was dressed as comic book villain The Joker, and was carrying a sword, officials said.

The arrest, Friday afternoon, came after police received several similar reports over the last week, officials said in a news release.

Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Hall said in a news release that the department got several 911 calls Friday afternoon reporting a man made up as Batman’s nemesis.

He was arrested around 2 p.m. wearing a cape and carrying a sword.

Jeremy Putnam, 31, has been charged with wearing a mask in public, a felony that can result in a year in jail.

Putnam is being held at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center under a $2,000 secured bond.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Putnam has a lawyer.