Police raid Dayton home in drug investigation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Only 2 NEWS was there when Dayton police served a drug search warrant at a home Monday afternoon.

The Drug Enforcement Unit investigated a home on Valencia Drive in Riverside.

They believe it’s connected to someone who deals heroin and fentanyl.

Sergeant John Sullivan of the Dayton Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit said, “We were expecting that children were going to be involved because my understanding is there was possibly two children at this residence. And there is always concern with this sort of business, drug dealing, that it is a violent trade, and having innocent young children in an environment like this is a danger that we’re concerned about.”

Police found drugs inside the home.

No one was arrested.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news