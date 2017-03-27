Police raid Dayton home in drug investigation

By Published:
(WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Only 2 NEWS was there when Dayton police served a drug search warrant at a home Monday afternoon.

The Drug Enforcement Unit investigated a home on Valencia Drive in Riverside.

They believe it’s connected to someone who deals heroin and fentanyl.

Sergeant John Sullivan of the Dayton Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit said, “We were expecting that children were going to be involved because my understanding is there was possibly two children at this residence. And there is always concern with this sort of business, drug dealing, that it is a violent trade, and having innocent young children in an environment like this is a danger that we’re concerned about.”

Police found drugs inside the home.

No one was arrested.

