Report: Ohio woman mumbles to police with mouth full of crack cocaine

WKBN Staff Published:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from Youngstown was arrested on drug charges after police say tried to hide crack cocaine in her mouth while they were trying to speak to her.

The incident began about 12:35 a.m. Sunday when police pulled over a car on W. Delason Avenue for a traffic violation.

Sandra Duckworth, 59, was a backseat passenger in the car and police say they saw her quickly put her hand up to mouth as they were approaching the vehicle, according to a police report.

Duckworth couldn’t answer police and only mumbled when they asked for her name, and would only shake her head back and forth, according to the report. Police also noted that Duckworth had loose, white rocks all about her lips.

Police forced Duckworth to spit out whatever was inside her mouth into a piece of paper and officers confirmed that it was crack cocaine, the report stated.

Duckworth was arrested and charged with drug possession.

