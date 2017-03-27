Springfield gas station robbed at gunpoint

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Springfield Police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at a gas station.

Police say a man walked into the Certified gas station in the 2500 block of South Limestone Street around 1:30 a.m. on Monday.

The man reportedly showed a weapon and robbed the clerk. The suspect left in a gray or silver pickup truck.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

This is the second gas station in Springfield to be robbed at gunpoint in a matter of days. The Speedway on North Bechtle Avenue was also robbed last week.

Police say the description of the suspect vehicles is similar, but they could not confirm if the two robberies are related.