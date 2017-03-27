VIDEO: Daycare abuse caught on camera

SPRING, TX (KPRC) – A Texas day care worker is in jail, accused of slamming a child to the ground.

The alleged incident happened at the Children’s Lighthouse Daycare on Waterbend Cove in Spring.

A video recovered by investigators shows Gregory Diglin grabbing a 4-year-old girl by the arm and slamming her to the ground.

“The child has sustained injuries to the face and mouth area, busted lips, damage to the gums, featured dental damage as well,” Chief Matt Rodrigue with Montgomery County Constables Office, Precinct 3.

In what appears to be an attempt to disguise his assault, officers said Diglin then took the girl across the room and tried to clean up her blood.

“When the parents picked up the child from the day care center, they were provided a form from the daycare center saying the child had basically hurt themselves by tumbling within the classroom,” Rodrigue said.

Officials said the child revealed the truth, and investigators found the video that soon confirmed every parents’ worst nightmare.

“This is something you never want to see especially when you talk about leaving your children in the care of others. So it’s a disturbing video to watch to say the least,” Rodrigue said.

