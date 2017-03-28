2 in custody after police chase in Dayton

By Published:
(WDTN Photo/Dana Smith)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police officers chased a car several times on the city’s west side Tuesday afternoon.

Police tell 2 NEWS a car was spotted in the area of Gettysburg Avenue that had previously fled from police on several occasions.

Lieutenant Eric Sheldon of the Dayton Police Department said officers were able to locate the vehicle two additional times but lost sight of it in both instances.

Police found the car parked in a neighborhood on Maplewood Drive with the suspect walking away from the vehicle. According to police, the suspect’s brother was driving toward him to pick him up and take him from the area.

Both the suspect and the brother were taken into custody for questioning.

Police drugs were found in the suspect’s car. Charges are pending in this case.

Lt. Sheldon said the pursuit policy of the Dayton Police Department has recently been revised. He says they have seen several cases of cars fleeing immediately when they see police and that puts the public in danger. Whether or not to chase a suspect is now considered on a case by case basis.

Because the suspect today had already fled from police several times, police believed it was important to get this person stopped.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s