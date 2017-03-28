2 in custody after police chase in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police officers chased a car several times on the city’s west side Tuesday afternoon.

Police tell 2 NEWS a car was spotted in the area of Gettysburg Avenue that had previously fled from police on several occasions.

Lieutenant Eric Sheldon of the Dayton Police Department said officers were able to locate the vehicle two additional times but lost sight of it in both instances.

Police found the car parked in a neighborhood on Maplewood Drive with the suspect walking away from the vehicle. According to police, the suspect’s brother was driving toward him to pick him up and take him from the area.

Both the suspect and the brother were taken into custody for questioning.

Police drugs were found in the suspect’s car. Charges are pending in this case.

Lt. Sheldon said the pursuit policy of the Dayton Police Department has recently been revised. He says they have seen several cases of cars fleeing immediately when they see police and that puts the public in danger. Whether or not to chase a suspect is now considered on a case by case basis.

Because the suspect today had already fled from police several times, police believed it was important to get this person stopped.

