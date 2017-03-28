Bond set at $25,000 each for parents of murder suspect

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The mother and step-father of a murder suspect appeared in court on Tuesday morning.

A judge set bond at $25,000 each for Keith and Krista Hankins. Both of them pleaded not guilty on obstruction of justice charges for allegedly helping their daughter, Kara Parisi-King, hide from police.

Authorities were searching for Parisi-King in connection with the shooting death of Taylor Brandenburg at a house on Huffman Avenue.

Investigators say on March 12, detectives contacted Keith and Krista Hankins, trying to learn the location of Parisi-King.

The Hankins both claimed to be unaware of the where Parisi‐King was, but were found to have moved her things out of her home and helped her in hiding from investigators.

The Hankins helped Parisi‐King find a new place to live in Euclid, Ohio and helped her buy a new cell phone.

Prosecutors say Parisi‐King was eventually found and taken into custody.

Brandenburg was killed outside a house on Huffman Avenue, where she was babysitting some children. Police have arrested Chuckie Lee and Parisi-King for Brandenburg’s murder.

Parisi-King’s bond was set at $1 million.

Keith and Krista Hankins are scheduled to appear in court again on April 11th.

If they post bond, they’ll be required to undergo electronic home detention.