Centerville police warn of phone scam

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A local police department is warning residents about a phone scam in the city.

The Centerville Police Department said a resident was contacted by an individual claiming he was from the police department and was raising money to fight opiate overdoses.

The Centerville Police Department wants residents to know this is not true. It does not participate in public fundraising campaigns.

The matter is under investigation.

If you have any questions or have received a similar call, contact Centerville police at 433-7661 or email police@centervilleohio.gov.