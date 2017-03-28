Convicted toddler killer sentenced to prison

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend’s 22-month-old daughter will spend 15 years to life behind bars.

A jury found Jesse York, 32, guilty on six counts, including murder, in the death of Rylee Sellars. The decision earlier this month came more than three years after York was first taken into custody.

RELATED: Mother of convicted killer refuses to accept verdict

Sellars died in 2013 in Germantown from blunt force trauma to the head. The state told jurors that York spent three hours alone with the toddler before she was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where she died.

RELATED: Jesse York found guilty in death of toddler

2 NEWS was in court for the sentencing. We will have much more on this story tonight starting at 5 p.m.