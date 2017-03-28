Crimestoppers: Miami Valley most wanted

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Here are the most wanted individuals from Crimestoppers in the Miami Valley area. There is a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s).

If you know the whereabouts of the following individuals you are urged to call 937-222-STOP or 1-800-637-5735.

Victor Champion

Victor Champion (Courtesy: Miami Valley Crime Stoppers)

Victor Champion has a warrant through the Dayton Police Department, Montgomery County, and Huber Heights Police Department for Felony Domestic Violence, Felony Theft, and Failure to Comply. He has a criminal history of Carrying Concealed Weapons, Drug Trafficking, and Felonious Assault with a deadly Weapon. Champion is a 36-year-old male, 5’09, 175 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. His last known location was in Dayton, Ohio.

Christopher Coleman

Christopher Coleman (Courtesy: Miami Valley Crime Stoppers)

Christopher Coleman has a warrant through Clark County for Felonious Assault and Aggravated Robbery. He has a criminal history of Domestic Violence and Assault. Coleman is a 23-year-old male, 6’04, 160 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. His last known location was in Springfield, Ohio.

Alan Stephens

Alan Stephens (Courtesy: Miami Valley Crime Stoppers)

Alan Stephens has a warrant through Miami County and Shelby County for Receiving Stolen Property and Possession of Heroin. He has a criminal history of Theft, Robbery, and Vandalism. He is a 36-year-old male, 5’06, 160 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. His last known location was in Pemberton, Ohio.

Adam Gafford

Adam Gafford (Courtesy: Miami Valley Crime Stoppers)

Adam Gafford has a warrant through the Dayton Police Department for Burglary. He has a criminal history of Possession of Drugs, Thefts, and Assualt. Gafford is a 32-year-old male, 5’08, 200 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. His last known location was in Dayton, Ohio.

