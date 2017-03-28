Erica Baker’s father testifying Tuesday at Statehouse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – A Kettering man is testifying in Columbus Tuesday on a bill to to designate a date as Missing Children’s Day in Ohio.

Greg Baker’s daughter, Erica, disappeared from a Kettering park in 1999. Her body has never been found.

Tuesday, Greg Baker will testify on Senate Bill 86 to designate May 25th as “Ohio National Missing Children’s Day.” It serves as a reminder to continue efforts to reunite missing children with their families.

He told 2 NEWS on Monday that he does not have scripted testimony prepared. He said he plans to speak from the heart.

“I just hope with everything that’s going on, this will help reach a lot of people that know things about all the missing kids and all the missing adults in the area,” Greg Baker said. “Hopefully, it will touch their hearts and so if they know something, come out and help get closure to these families.”

May 25 has been nationally recognized as National Missing Children’s Day since 1983.

