Fairborn Police make arrest in hotel stabbing

By Published:

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Police made an arrest after a stabbing outside a Fairborn hotel.

Officers responded to a call of a disturbance involving several people outside the Fairborn Motel on North Broad Street just before 2 a.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a person with a stab wound.

Officers got a description of the suspect and found that person trying to run from the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody at that time. Police have not released the name of the suspect.

Medics were called to the scene to treat the stabbing victim. Police say the victim had non-life threatening injuries.

The case remains under investigation.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s