Fairborn Police make arrest in hotel stabbing

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Police made an arrest after a stabbing outside a Fairborn hotel.

Officers responded to a call of a disturbance involving several people outside the Fairborn Motel on North Broad Street just before 2 a.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a person with a stab wound.

Officers got a description of the suspect and found that person trying to run from the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody at that time. Police have not released the name of the suspect.

Medics were called to the scene to treat the stabbing victim. Police say the victim had non-life threatening injuries.

The case remains under investigation.