Friends and family gather to remember man killed in nightclub shooting

CINCINNATI (WDTN) – Investigators say they are unsure if any of the 16 people wounded were among the shooters inside the Cameo Nightclub over the weekend.

According to a preliminary Coroner’s report, 27-year-old O’Bryan Spikes was shot once in the chest and died Sunday morning.

Two other victims remain hospitalized in critical condition.

2 NEWS has confirmed two of the injured, Jarrod Givens and Lyrik Hardaway, are from Trotwood.

The Cameo Nightclub is expected to close for good by the end of the week. No arrests have been made in the case.

Tuesday night, a vigil is planned at the nightclub in honor of the victims. People are expected to come together in the parking lot outside the Cameo Nightclub.

A makeshift memorial has started to form outside the club. People have placed candles, balloons, flowers, teddy bears and messages of support and remembrance in honor of the Spikes.

Spikes was a father and a junior college student. To friends and loved ones, Spikes went by the nickname ‘Lucky’. He was a son, brother and dad to three children.

According to our partners in Cincinnati, WLWT, friends and family held a brief vigil Monday night where they said Spikes wasn’t supposed to be at the club the night of the shooting.

He told his family wasn’t feeling well and was planning on going to church with his mother the next morning. But his Pastor said, “Unfortunately he did not make it to morning.”

The two from Trotwood, Givens and Hardaway, were sent to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to be treated for their injuries.

We are still working to learn their conditions.

