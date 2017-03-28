Gang member in murder, racketeering case sentenced in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Federal prosecutors who pursued cases against 20 members of a central Ohio gang have wrapped up that work with the remaining defendant’s sentencing.

Thirty-six-year-old Lance Green was sentenced Monday in Columbus for a fatal shooting in 2005 and paying for a second killing in 2006. Authorities say he pleaded guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy and murder in aid of racketeering.

He was the last of 19 Short North Posse members sentenced. Another was prosecuted, but died before trial.

Prosecutors alleged Green led a hit squad and shot a woman while intending to kill a member of a rival gang.

Green’s attorney, Diane Menashe (Meh-NASH’-ee), said Green told the judge he didn’t plan to appeal, but still could decide to do that. She says no final decision has been made.

