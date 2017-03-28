Kasich to return to New Hampshire in late April

Ohio Gov. John Kasich walks out of the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, to speak with reporters following a meeting with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Ohio Gov. John Kasich is returning to New Hampshire in April to promote his new book on the road ahead for America.

A Kasich spokesman says the governor will speak April 27 at Saint Anselm College, two days after his book “Two Paths: America Divided or United” is published.

Kasich took second place in the Republican’s 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary and became a strong critic of President Donald Trump. His return to New Hampshire makes him the first major Republican to visit the key primary state following the November election.

Kasich has said he doesn’t see himself running for president again, but is still viewed as a chief Trump adversary and possible 2020 contender.

He was last here in August to campaign for now Republican Gov. Chris Sununu.

