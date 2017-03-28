KKK photo leads to cancellation of school play

NEW PRAGUE, Minn. (KARE/NBC News) – The spring play “Foreigner” has been canceled at Minnesota’s New Prague High School.

It all stems from a Snapchat photo taken by a student participating in the play. The image shows the final scene of the play, which depicts members of the KKK.

The photo was captioned, “I think you are gonna wanna see this play.”

Hong Hang and her friend, Morgan Dawson, both said the existence of the photo is evidence the students involved are taking lightly a serious situation. Dawson is a senior at the school made up of 1,300 students. The principal, Lonnie Seifert, says 56 are nonwhite and 12 are black.

On Monday morning, Hang, Dawson and other students met with school administrators, parents, and the director of the play.

After meeting with the students, school board members and others, Seifert said the play was canceled due to the atmosphere that was created by the situation, not because of the play’s content.

“Unfortunately, the post that went out is going to take away from the message of the play,” Seifert said. “It would be in our best interest not to run the play at this time out of respect for our students and all members of the community.”