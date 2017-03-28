New court date set for alleged school shooter

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – An accused school shooter will not be in court this week.

Ely Serna, 17, was previously scheduled to appear in Champaign County Juvenile Court on March 29. That has been canceled. His next court date is now April 7.

Serna is accused of shooting two students at West Liberty-Salem High School on Jan. 20, critically injuring Logan Cole. Another student received minor injuries. Cole was treated at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. He is recovering and has since returned to school.

Serna is facing multiple charges, including two counts of attempted murder, three counts of felonious assault, six counts of improperly discharging a firearm in a school zone, inducing panic and possession of a deadly weapon in a school zone.

A decision has not yet been made on whether Serna will be tried as a juvenile or as an adult.