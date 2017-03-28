New court date set for alleged school shooter

By Published:
The file photo shoes Ely Ray Serna in a Champaign County Court on January 23. (WDTN FILE Photo/Jake Ryle)

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – An accused school shooter will not be in court this week.

Ely Serna, 17, was previously scheduled to appear in Champaign County Juvenile Court on March 29. That has been canceled. His next court date is now April 7.

Serna is accused of shooting two students at West Liberty-Salem High School on Jan. 20, critically injuring Logan Cole. Another student received minor injuries. Cole was treated at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. He is recovering and has since returned to school.

Serna is facing multiple charges, including two counts of attempted murder, three counts of felonious assault, six counts of improperly discharging a firearm in a school zone, inducing panic and possession of a deadly weapon in a school zone.

A decision has not yet been made on whether Serna will be tried as a juvenile or as an adult.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s