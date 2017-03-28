New view of planned downtown Dayton concert venue

By Published:
Levitt Pavilion Dayton will be built at Dave Hall Plaza downtown. (Courtesy: Friends of Levitt Pavilion Dayton).

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Friends of Levitt Pavilion Dayton released new renderings Tuesday of a planned summer concert venue for downtown Dayton.

Levitt Pavilion Dayton will be built at Dave Hall Plaza downtown. Construction is expected to start later this summer, but the local nonprofit needs to raise $550,000 more of its $5 million goal before construction can begin.

The music venue will offer 50 free concerts each summer on the lawn starting in the summer of 2018. It will also be available for other groups in the community.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s