New view of planned downtown Dayton concert venue

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Friends of Levitt Pavilion Dayton released new renderings Tuesday of a planned summer concert venue for downtown Dayton.

Levitt Pavilion Dayton will be built at Dave Hall Plaza downtown. Construction is expected to start later this summer, but the local nonprofit needs to raise $550,000 more of its $5 million goal before construction can begin.

The music venue will offer 50 free concerts each summer on the lawn starting in the summer of 2018. It will also be available for other groups in the community.