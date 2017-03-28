Police investigate 2 cell phone store break-ins

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating break-in attempts at two cell phone stores on Salem Avenue.

Trotwood Police are checking Venus Wireless in the 4700 block of Salem, where someone smashed in a front window.

Dayton Police are investigating a similar break-in attempt at a cell phone store in the 2800 block of Salem.

Police responded to alarm calls in the 2800 block of Salem around 2:20 a.m. on Tuesday. Less than 45 minutes later, officers went to Venus Wireless in the 4700 block on another alarm.

Authorities haven’t said if anything was taken at either location.