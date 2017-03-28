Police investigating after juvenile found shot in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a juvenile is shot in Dayton.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Wexford Place around 7:30 Tuesday night on a report of a shooting.

When they arrived they found a male who appeared to be 14 or 15-years-old lying on the ground between two buildings with a gunshot wound.

Police say he was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No word on suspects or motive.

