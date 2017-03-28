Report finds less poverty among Ohioans in 2015 than in 2011

By Published:
(Photo: Andreas Klinke Johannsen / CC BY-SA 2.0)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A new report indicates nearly 15 percent of Ohioans lived at or below the federal poverty line in 2015, down from 16.4 percent in 2011.

The annual report from the Ohio Association of Community Action Agencies highlights the 93,000 Ohioans who were caretakers for their grandchildren. About 22 percent of them lived in poverty.

The Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging says the opioid crisis has contributed to grandparents becoming caregivers.

Also noted in the report: At least a dozen colleges and universities in the state now provide free food pantries.

The association says the figures reflect a steady rise in income inequity.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s